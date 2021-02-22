The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 499 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths on Monday.
This brings the state’s total to 419,853 cases, 400,597 recoveries and 4,203 deaths. There are 15,053 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there have been 5,588 cases, 5,368 recoveries and 68 deaths. There are 152 active cases in the county.
By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 70, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 97, Tuttle: 31, Minco: 4, Rush Springs: 6, Ninnekah: 7, Alex: 5, Amber: 4, Verden: 6, Pocasset: 0.
