The Oklahoma State Department of Health released their daily situation update on May 10.
In Oklahoma, there are currently 4,589 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and 272 total deaths.
In Grady County there are 45 confirmed positive cases, 37 recoveries and two deaths. In Chickasha there are 19 cases, 15 recoveries and two deaths. In Tuttle there are 15 cases and 14 recoveries. In Rush Springs there are two cases and one recovery. In Amber and Minco, there is one case and one recovery in each town.
In Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, there are 16 cases and 15 recoveries.
