The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 397 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Monday.
This brings the state’s total to 43,963 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 36,378 recoveries and 605 total deaths.
The two new deaths reported on Monday were both from Jackson County, one man in the 50 to 64 age group and one woman in the 65 and older age group.
In Grady County, there have been 442 cases, 389 recoveries and seven deaths.
According to data from OSDH, active cases are as follows: Chickasha: 19, Blanchard: 13, Tuttle: 14, Minco: 3, Amber: 1, Verden: 1, Ninnekah: 2.
Chickasha has had 225 cases, 202 recoveries and four deaths. Blanchard has had 136 cases, 122 recoveries and one death. Tuttle has had 103 cases, 87 recoveries and two deaths. Minco has had 14 cases and 11 recoveries. Rush Springs and Alex have each had 11 cases and 11 recoveries. Amber has had eight cases and seven recoveries. Verden has had seven cases and six recoveries. Ninnekah has had six cases and four recoveries. Pocasset has had six cases and six recoveries.
