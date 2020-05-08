OSDH: 42 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County, 36 recoveries

Grady County has 42 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 36 recoveries, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s daily situation update on May 8.
Chickasha has 18 confirmed positive cases, 14 recoveries and two deaths. Tuttle has 15 cases and 14 recoveries. Rush Springs has two cases and one recovery. Amber and Minco each have one case and one recovery.
OSDH reported 4,424 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and 266 total deaths on Friday.
There were six additional deaths, two occurred in the last 24 hours and the other four died between May 2 and May 6. Four people were in the 65 and older age group, two were between the ages of 50 and 64.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
