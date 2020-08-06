The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 41,401 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 593 total deaths on Thursday.
There were ten additional deaths reported today. All were in the 50 to 64 and 65 and older age group from Canadian, Cleveland, Garfield, Marshall, Oklahoma, Ottawa, Potawatomi, Tulsa and Wagoner Counties.
In Grady County, there have been a total of 428 cases, 381 recoveries and seven deaths.
Bases off of data from OSDH, active cases are as follows: Chickasha: 16, Tuttle: 13, Blanchard: 15, Minco: 4, Alex: 1, Rush Springs: 1.
In Chickasha there have been 222 cases, 203 recoveries and four deaths. In Blanchard, there have been 134 cases, 119 recoveries and one death. In Tuttle, there have been 100 cases, 85 recoveries and two deaths. In Minco, there have been 13 cases and nine recoveries. In Alex and Rush Springs have each had 11 cases and 10 recoveries. Pocasset and Verden have each had six cases and six recoveries. Ninnekah has had four cases and four recoveries.
