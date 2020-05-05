OSDH: 40 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County

Grady County has reached 40 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 31 recoveries according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
In Chickasha, there are 16 confirmed positive cases, 10 recoveries and two deaths. Tuttle has 15 cases and 12 recoveries. Cyril and Rush Springs each have two cases and one recovery. Amber has one case. Minco has one case and one recovery.
Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has 18 cases and 13 recoveries.
The OSDH reported on Tuesday there are 4,127 cases in the state and 247 total deaths. Nine additional deaths were reported on May 2, six were in the 65 and older age group, three were between the ages of 50 and 64.
The OSDH said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people wear cloth face coverings in public situations where social distancing may be difficult to maintain.
OSDH offers this guide on how use, make and wear cloth face coverings.
A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found here.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.