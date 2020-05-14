- As of this advisory, there are 4,962 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 3,660 recoveries in Oklahoma.
- In Grady County, there are 59 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 40 recoveries and two deaths. The two deaths were in Chickasha, where OHSDH reports there have been 30 confirmed positive cases and 17 recoveries. In Tuttle there are 15 cases and 14 recoveries. In Amber there are two cases and one recovery. In Rush Springs there are two cases and two recoveries. There is one case in Alex, one case and one recovery in Minco and one case in Ninnekah. In Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, there are 18 cases and 17 recoveries.
- There are six additional deaths; three of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between May 4-May 11.
- Two in Oklahoma County, a male in the 65 and older age group and a female in the 65 and older age group.
- Two in Cleveland County, both males in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Comanche County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
- One in Washington County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
- There are 284 total deaths in the state.
- “Over the past week, OSDH has deployed several systems of support into Texas County and the surrounding areas to address a heightened presence of COVID-19. The largest employer in the county, Seaboard Foods, has been a good partner with state agencies by allowing OSDH to test all processing plant employees," said Health Commissioner Gary Cox. "We are also partnering on guidance and solutions to ensure the company continues doing everything possible to protect its workers. Over the next few days, we expect spikes in our reporting of positive cases due to the significant number of tests processed for Texas County, which is reflective of our increased testing efforts.”
- COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.
- For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
