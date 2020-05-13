OSDH: 4,852 confirmed positive cases, no additional deaths

- As of this advisory, there are 4,852 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
- There are no additional deaths.
- There are 278 total deaths in the state.
In Grady County, there are 52 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 39 recoveries and two deaths. In Chickasha there are 25 cases, 16 recoveries and two deaths. In Tuttle, there are 15 cases and 14 recoveries. In Amber there are two cases and one recovery. In Rush Springs there are two cases and two recoveries. There is one case in Alex. There is one case and one recovery in Minco. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has 18 cases and 17 recoveries.
- “For the second time this month, OSDH has received no reports of COVID-19 related deaths within a 24-hour period,” said Health Commissioner Gary Cox. “While this is a very hopeful development, OSDH is in the midst of rapidly expanding our contact tracing efforts to ensure Oklahoma can continue its significant progress to minimize the presence of COVID-19. As Commissioner, our agency’s top priority is to build and maintain a trusted partnership with the public so that, together, we can continue to conquer this novel virus through proper quarantine efforts, robust testing, and personal responsibility.”
- “Today marks a milestone for our state as we see signs of our progress in the fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “This is the result of our health care workers, emergency responders, state and local leaders, and Oklahomans who continue to make sacrifices and display the Oklahoma Standard every day. Our hearts are with the Oklahomans who have lost loved ones to this virus, and we will continue to take this fight very seriously as we move forward. COVID-19 is still in Oklahoma, and we will prioritize the health and safety of all four million Oklahomans.”
- COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.
- For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
