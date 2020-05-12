OSDH: 4,732 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 278 total deaths

As of this advisory, there are 4,732 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
- In Grady County, there are 46 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 38 recoveries and two deaths. The two deaths were in Chickasha, where 19 cases and 15 recoveries have been recorded by OSDH. In Tuttle, there are 15 confirmed positive cases and 14 recoveries. There is one confirmed positive case in Alex. There is one case and one recovery in Minco. Rush Springs has two cases and two recoveries. Amber has two cases and one recovery. In Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, OSDH has recorded 18 cases and 17 recoveries.
- There are five additional deaths; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 30-May 9.
- One in Tulsa County, a female in the 50-64 age group.
- One in Cleveland County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Greer County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Ottawa County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Tillman County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
- There are 278 total deaths in the state.
- Regional COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.
- For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.