OSDH: 4,613 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 274 total deaths

- As of this advisory, there are 4,613 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
- In Grady County, there are 45 confirmed positive cases, 38 recoveries and two deaths. In Chickasha, there are 19 confirmed positive cases, 15 recoveries and two deaths. In Tuttle, there are 15 cases and 14 recoveries. In Rush Springs there are two cases and two recoveries. Amber and Minco each have one case and one recovery.
- There are two additional deaths; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the other died on May 9. One in Texas County, a male in the 50-64 age group and one in Washington County, a male in the 50-64 age group. There are 274 total deaths in the state.
- As a result of OSDH’s partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, the Caring Vans were launched to provide free COVID-19 testing to underserved areas in Okla. City. Caring Van teams were able to test more than 500 people over the weekend. We look forward to expanding this effort in the coming days.
- Regional COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-country, city and state health system partnership. COVID-19 testing is open to everyone; people no longer need to exhibit symptoms to be tested for COVID-19. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.
- A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found here.
- For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
