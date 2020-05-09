OSHD
  • As of this advisory, there are 4,490 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 
  • In Grady County there are 42 confirmed positive cases, 36 recoveries and two deaths. In Chickasha there are 18 cases, 14 recoveries and two deaths. In Tuttle there are 15 cases and 14 recoveries. In Rush Springs there are two cases and one recovery. In Amber and Minco, there is one case and one recovery in each town. 
  • There are four additional deaths; two of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between May 6-May 7.
    • One in Oklahoma County, a female in the 50-64 age group.
    • One in Delaware County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
    • One in Pittsburg County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
    • One in Washington County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
  • There are 270 total deaths in the state.
  • The OSDH published its third expanded weekly epidemiology and surveillance report on COVID-19, highlighting the continued downward trend in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in relation to overall testing being conducted in Oklahoma. A copy of this week’s Oklahoma COVID-19 Weekly Report can be found here.
  • OSDH is excited to partner with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma to bring Caring Vans to our state's under-served areas for COVID-19 testing. Caring Vans will be at select locations today. COVID-19 testing is open to everyone; individuals do not need to exhibit symptoms to be tested. More information on our testing site locations can be found here.
  • A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found here.
  • For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

