OSDH: 4,330 confirmed positive cases, 260 total deaths

- As of this advisory, there are 4,330 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
- There are seven additional deaths; two of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 20-May 5.
- One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Delaware County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
- Two in Wagoner County, a female in the 65 and older age group and a female in the 50-64 age group.
- Three in Washington County, two males in the 65 and older age group and a female in the 50-64 age group.
- There are 260 total deaths in the state.
- The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) announced today an upgrade to its COVID-19 data dashboard that now allows the public to view the historical number of active and recovered COVID-19 cases by county as well as the historical number of COVID-19 related deaths by county. This data set is now also available for download at coronavirus.health.ok.gov. More information can be found here.
- Across the State’s 80+ COVID-19 testing sites, the State has collected over 3,700 specimens a day, on average, this week.
- A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found here.
- For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
