- As of this advisory, there are 4,201 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
- There are six additional deaths; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between May 2-May 4.
- Four in Oklahoma County, three females in the 65 and older age group and a male in the 50-64 age group.
- One in Cleveland County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Creek County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
- There are 253 total deaths in the state.
- The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) would like to mark National Nurses Day by thanking all the hard-working nurses for their continued dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic. The complete news release on National Nurses Day can be found here.
- A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found here.
- For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
OSDH: 4,201 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 253 total deaths
Oklahoma State Department of Health
Obituaries
Barbara Ann Parham, of Chickasha, Oklahoma, passed away at her home on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the age of 80. She was born February 24, 1940 in Chickasha, Oklahoma to Clarence and Edna May (Miller) Tryon. Barbara married Donald Parham on April 26, 1955 in Anadarko, Oklahoma. She had live…
Private graveside services will be held for Tiffany Lynn Garrett, 33, of Maysville, at the Pocasset Cemetery under the direction of Huber-Reynolds Funeral Home of Minco. Tiffany was born on December 12, 1986 at Oklahoma City to Terry Lynn and Kathleen (Carter) Garrett, she died on Thursday, …
A private family service is being arranged with Sevier Funeral Home, Chickasha, OK. Michael Edmond Carlton, 62, of Chickasha, Oklahoma passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his home in Chickasha. He was born April 12, 1958 in San Diego, California to Damon Eldon and Letriece Pearl (Rob…
