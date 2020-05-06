OSDH
  • As of this advisory, there are 4,201 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 
  • There are six additional deaths; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between May 2-May 4.
    • Four in Oklahoma County, three females in the 65 and older age group and a male in the 50-64 age group.
    • One in Cleveland County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
    • One in Creek County, a female in the 65 and older age group. 
  • There are 253 total deaths in the state.
  • The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) would like to mark National Nurses Day by thanking all the hard-working nurses for their continued dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic. The complete news release on National Nurses Day can be found here.
  • A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found here.
  • For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

