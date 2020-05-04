OSDH: 39 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County

Grady County currently has 39 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 28 recoveries and two deaths according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Covid Data Dashboard.
Chickasha has 15 cases, 10 recoveries and two deaths. Tuttle has 15 cases and 12 recoveries. Cyril has two cases and one recovery. Rush Springs has two cases and one recovery. Amber has one case. Minco has one case and one recovery.
Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has 18 cases and 12 recoveries.
On May 4, the OSDH reported 4,044 confirmed positive cases and no new deaths reported. The total death count for the state is 238, according to OSDH.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
