On May 2, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 38 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 25 recoveries and two deaths in Grady County.
Both deaths were Chickasha residents, where there are 15 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and nine recoveries. In Tuttle, there are 15 cases and 11 recoveries. In Cyril, there are two cases in one recovery. There is one case in Rush Springs, Amber and Minco. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has 17 cases and 12 recoveries.
OSDH is reporting 3,851 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and 238 total deaths.
Today, the OSDH reported eight additional deaths, four of these occurred in the past 24 hours and the others occurred between April 29 and April 30. Seven were in the 65 and older age group, one was in the 50 to 64 age group.
More from OSDH:
On May 1, the OSDH released their Oklahoma COVID-19 Weekly Report for the week of April 23 to 29. The report can be found here.
- A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found here.
- For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.