OSDH: 377 more COVID-19 cases, one additional death reported

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 377 additional cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Monday.
The deceased was a man in the 65 and older age group from Pottawatomie County.
This brings the state total to 38,602 confirmed positive cases and 551 deaths.
In Grady County, there have been a total of 412 cases, 365 recoveries and six previously reported deaths.
Active cases, according to data from OSDH, are as follows: Chickasha: 14, Tuttle: 15, Minco: 4, Alex: 1, Rush Springs: 1, Blanchard: 13.
Six deaths were from Chickasha has had 215 cases and 197 recoveries. Two deaths were from Tuttle, where there have been 95 cases and 78 recoveries. Minco has had 13 cases and nine recoveries. Alex has had 11 cases and 10 recoveries. Rush Springs has had 10 cases and nine recoveries. Amber has had seven cases and seven recoveries. Pocasset and Verden have each had six cases and six recoveries. Ninnekah has had four cases and four recoveries. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 125 cases and 112 recoveries.
