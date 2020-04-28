OSDH: 35 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County, state deaths exceed 200

Grady County has another confirmed positive case of COVID-19, bringing the total up to 35 on Tuesday.
In Chickasha, there are 12 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 7 recoveries and one death. In Tuttle, there are 15 cases and 11 recoveries. In Cyril, there remains two cases and one recovery. There is still one case in Rush Springs and one case in Minco.
In Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, there are 17 cases and 11 recoveries.
The state total of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state is 3,410 and 207 total deaths. There were 10 additional deaths reported on Tuesday, all took place between April 22 and April 26. Eight deaths were in the 65 and older age group, two were in the 50 to 64 age group.
A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found here.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
