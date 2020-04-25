The number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 is up to 34, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s daily situation update.
The number of recoveries is also up to 19. Deaths from COVID-19 remain stable at one for the county.
In Chickasha, there are 12 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 4 recoveries and one death. In Tuttle, there are 15 cases and 11 recoveries. In Cyril, there remains two cases and one recovery. There is still one case in Rush Springs.
In Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, there are 17 cases and 10 recoveries.
OSDH reported 3,193 cases for the state and 194 total deaths in the state. On April 25, six additional deaths were reported. One occurred in the last 24 hours and the others occurred between April 18 and April 23. These came from Oklahoma, Washington, Delaware and Payne Counties. Five were in the 65 and older age group, one was in the 50 to 64 age group.
Today, OSDH reports that the American Association on Health and Disability has created a survey to assess the health and healthcare access challenges people with disabilities are encountering with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The survey is open until May1 and can be found here.
A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found here.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
