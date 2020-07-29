OSDH: 34,623 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 523 deaths

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 34,623 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
An additional 14 deaths were reported, bringing the state’s death total to 523. The additional deaths were in the 50 to 64 and 65 and older range from Caddo, Cleveland, Comanche, McCurtain, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Sequoyah, Tulsa and Wagoner Counties.
In Grady County, there have been 387 cases, 332 recoveries and six previously reported deaths. Four deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 211 cases and 184 recoveries. Two deaths were from Tuttle, where there have been 84 cases and 70 recoveries. Rush Springs has had 11 cases and eight recoveries. Alex has had 11 cases and 10 recoveries. Pocasset has had six cases and four recoveries. Verden has had six cases and four recoveries. Ninnekah has had four cases and two recoveries.
Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 114 cases and 101 recoveries.
Data from OSDH indicates there are no other active cases in Grady County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.