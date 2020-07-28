The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an additional 1,089 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths.
This brings the state total to 33,775 cases and 509 deaths since the pandemic began. The 13 additional deaths reported today were from Canadian, Cleveland, Garfield, Kay, McCurtain, Oklahoma, Rogers, Stephens, Tulsa and Wagoner Counties.
In Grady County, there have been 380 cases, 306 recoveries and six previously reported deaths. Four deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 211 cases and 167 recoveries. Two deaths were from Tuttle, where there have been 81 cases and 66 recoveries. Minco has had nine cases and eight recoveries, Rush Springs has had seven cases and five recoveries. Verden has had six cases and four recoveries. Pocasset has had six cases and three recoveries. Ninnekah has had four cases and two recoveries. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 111 cases and 96 recoveries.
Data from OSDH indicates there are no other active cases in Grady County.
