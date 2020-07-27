The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 32,686 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
There were no reported deaths today. There have been a total of 496 deaths in the state and 25,252 recoveries.
In Grady County, there have been 376 cases, 300 recoveries and six previously reported deaths. Four deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 209 cases and 164 recoveries. Two deaths were from Tuttle, where there have been 80 cases and 65 recoveries. Minco has had nine cases and eight recoveries. Rush Springs has had seven cases and five recoveries. Verden has had six cases and three recoveries. Pocasset has had five cases and two recoveries. Ninnekah has had four cases and two recoveries. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 111 cases and 94 recoveries.
Data from OSDH indicates there are no other active cases in Grady County.
