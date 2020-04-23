OSDH: 31 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Grady County, more than 3,000 in Oklahoma

There are now 31 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County.
The number of recoveries is up to 17 and deaths remain at one, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
In Chickasha, there are 11 confirmed positive cases, three recoveries and one death. In Tuttle, there are 13 cases and 10 recoveries. In Cyril, there have been two cases and one recovery. Rush Springs currently has one case. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 16 confirmed positive cases and 10 recoveries.
Oklahoma just passed the 3,000 mark with 3,017 total confirmed positive cases and 179 total deaths. OSDH reported nine additional deaths on April 23. Six of these occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 18 and April 21. Five deaths were in the 65 and older age group and one was in the 50 to 65 age group.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
