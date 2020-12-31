The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 3,906 new COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths on Thursday.
This brings the state’s total to 290,936 cases, 255,843 recoveries and 2,489 deaths. There are 32,604 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there have been 3,848 cases, 3,472 recoveries and 37 deaths. There are 373 active cases in the county including: Chickasha: 117, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 171, Tuttle: 95, Minco: 20, Rush Springs: 16, Ninnekah: 12, Alex: 9, Amber: 4, Verden: 2, Pocasset: 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.