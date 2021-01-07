The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 3,781 new COVID-19 cases and 39 additional deaths on Thursday.
This brings the state’s total to 315,354 cases, 277,828 recoveries and 2,672 deaths. There are 34,854 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there are 4,270 total cases, 3,808 recoveries and 39 deaths. There are 428 active cases in the state including: Chickasha: 144, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain):199, Tuttle: 124, Minco: 31, Rush Springs: 29, Ninnekah: 9, Alex: 6, Amber: 5, Verden: 2, Pocasset: 5.
