- As of this advisory, there are 3,748 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
- There are eight additional deaths; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 21-April 29.
- One in Oklahoma County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
- Three in Washington County, two males in the 65 and older age group and a female in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Cleveland County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Comanche County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Pontotoc County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Rogers County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
- There are 230 total deaths in the state.
- The Oklahoma State Department of Health is excited to partner with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma to bring Caring Vans to our state's under-served areas for COVID-19 testing. We appreciate all the public health professionals who make this service possible.
- A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found here.
- For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.