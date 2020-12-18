The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 3,556 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional deaths on Friday.
This brings the state’s total to 251,760 cases, 217,534 recoveries and 2,161 deaths. There are 32,065 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there have been 3,408 cases, 3,069 recoveries and 33 deaths. There are 306 active cases in the county.
Active cases include: Chickasha: 126, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 159, Tuttle: 76, Minco: 17, Rush Springs: 14, Ninnekah: 13, Alex: 7, Verden: 5, Pocasset: 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.