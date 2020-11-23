The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 3,544 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths on Monday.
This brings the state’s total to 177,874 cases, 142,381 recoveries and 1,649 deaths. There are 33,844 active cases in Oklahoma.
In Grady County, there are 423 active cases of COVID-19, 2,424 total cases,1,981 recoveries and 20 deaths.
Other active cases in Grady County, including Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties: Chickasha: 165, Blanchard: 187, Tuttle: 117, Minco: 23, Alex: 11, Rush Springs: 29, Ninnekah: 13, Amber: 8, Verden: 2, Pocasset: 5.
