The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 3,473 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and 214 total deaths.
There were seven additional deaths reported, three occurred in the last 24 hours and the others died between April 16 and April 26. Six were in the 65 and older age group, one was in the 50 to 64 age group and one was in the 36 to 49 age group.
As of Wednesday, there are 35 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County, 22 recoveries and one death.
In Chickasha, there are 12 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 7 recoveries and one death. In Tuttle, there are 15 cases and 11 recoveries. In Cyril, there remains two cases and one recovery. There is still one case in Rush Springs, Amber and Minco. In Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, there are 17 cases and 11 recoveries.
OSDH said that on Tuesday, Governor Kevin Stitt called for all COVID-19 testing locations and providers to expand access to all Oklahomans who desire to be tested. This includes those not demonstrating symptoms.
A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found here.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.