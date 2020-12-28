The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 3,448 new cases and 13 additional deaths on Monday.
This brings the state’s total to 282,587 cases, 244,676 recoveries and 2,383 deaths. There are 35,528 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there have been 3,750 cases, 3,353 recoveries and 36 deaths. There are 361 active cases in the county, according to OSDH.
Active cases include: Chickasha: 137, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 198, Tuttle: 97, Minco: 20, Rush Springs: 19, Ninnekah: 10, Alex: 9, Amber: 4, Verden: 2, Pocasset: 1.
