Chickasha, OK (73018)

Today

Windy with rain showers. Thunder possible. High 59F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 36F. S winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.