On Monday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reporters 3,280 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and 197 total deaths.
The reported numbers in Grady County are 34 confirmed positive cases, 20 recoveries and one death.
In Chickasha, there are 12 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 5 recoveries and one death. In Tuttle, there are 15 cases and 11 recoveries. In Cyril, there remains two cases and one recovery. There is still one case in Rush Springs and one case in Minco.
In Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, there are 17 cases and 11 recoveries.
Today, OSDH reports that the American Association on Health and Disability has created a survey to assess the health and healthcare access challenges people with disabilities are encountering with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The survey is open until May1 and can be found here.
A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found here.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
