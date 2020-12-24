The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 3,277 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 additional deaths on Thursday.
This brings the state’s total to 272,553 cases, 234,967 recoveries and 2,328 deaths. There are 35,258 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there have been 3,635 cases, 3,244 recoveries and 36 deaths. There are 355 active cases in the state, including: Chickasha: 135, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 182, Tuttle: 94, Minco: 21, Rush Springs: 17, Ninnekah: 10, Alex: 8, Amber: 6, Verden: 3, Pocasset: 8.
