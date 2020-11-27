The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 3,255 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 additional deaths on Friday.
This brings the state’s total to 187,567 cases, 152,969 recoveries and 1,704 deaths. There are 32,894 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there are 464 active cases, 2,600 total cases, 2,115 recoveries and 21 deaths.
Active cases within the county, including Blanchard which is between Grady and McClain: Chickasha: 184, Blanchard: 180, Tuttle: 122, Minco: 35, Rush Springs: 26, Alex: 9, Ninnekah: 18, Amber: 8, Verden: 2, Pocasset: 6.
