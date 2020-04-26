The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 3,253 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 195 total COVID-19 related deaths in Oklahoma.
The number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County remains at 34 on April 26, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s daily situation update. The number of recoveries stands at 19. Deaths from COVID-19 remain stable at one for the county.
In Chickasha, there are 12 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 4 recoveries and one death. In Tuttle, there are 15 cases and 11 recoveries. In Cyril, there remains two cases and one recovery. There is still one case in Rush Springs and one case in Minco.
In Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, there are 17 cases and 10 recoveries.
