The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 3,249 new COVID-19 cases and 48 additional deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the state’s total to 287,030 cases, 252,214 recoveries and 2,453 deaths. There are 32,363 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there have been 3,808 cases, 3,440 recoveries and 37 deaths. There are 326 active cases in the county including: Chickasha: 122, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 168, Tuttle: 90, Minco: 18, Rush Springs: 17, Ninnekah: 12, Alex: 9, Amber: 4, Verden: 2, Pocasset: 0.
