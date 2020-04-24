OSDH: 3,121 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, 188 total deaths

- As of this advisory, there are 3,121 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
- Stats for Grady County remain the same with 31 confirmed positive cases, 17 recoveries and one death.
- There are nine additional deaths; three occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 17-April 22.
- Two in Oklahoma County, a male in the 36-49 age group and female in the 50-64 age group.
- One in Tulsa County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Caddo County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Sequoyah County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Creek County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
- One in Ottawa County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Wagoner County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
- There are 188 total deaths in the state.
- To provide an up-to-date review of epidemiological data about COVID-19 in the state, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is releasing today a new Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report. This report provides an in-depth review of data collected April 17-23 and new changes in the classification of cases.
- The American Association on Health and Disability (AAHD) has created a survey to assess health care and health care access challenges people with disabilities are encountering with the COVID-19 pandemic.The survey is open until May 1 and can be found here.
- A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found here.
- For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
