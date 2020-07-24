NOTE: The Express-Star has corrected a typo. There have been 29,116 cases, not 219,116 cases.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 29, 116 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 23,277 recoveries and 484 deaths.
There were seven additional deaths reported in the last 24 hours from Caddo, Creek, Oklahoma and Rogers Counties. All were in the 50 to 64 and the 65 and older age groups.
In Grady County, there have been 347 cases, 282 recoveries and six previously reported deaths. Four of the deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 199 cases and 160 recoveries. Two deaths were from Tuttle, where there have been 72 cases and 60 recoveries. Minco has had seven cases and four recoveries. Pocasset has five active cases. Verden has four cases and two recoveries. Ninnekah has four cases and two recoveries. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 103 cases and 86 recoveries.
There are currently no arctic cases in Alex, Amber or Rush Springs according to data from OSDH.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.