The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 28,065 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
There have been 21,596 recoveries and 474 total deaths, with 13 deaths reported on July 22.
In Grady County, there have been a total of 325 cases, 263 recoveries and five previously reported deaths. Four deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 184 cases and 150 recoveries. One death was from Tuttle, where there have been 70 cases and 54 recoveries. Alex has had 10 cases and nine recoveries. Amber has had seven cases and six recoveries. Minco has had seven cases and four recoveries. Verden has had four cases and two recoveries. Pocasset has three active cases. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 95 cases and 82 recoveries.
Data from OSDH indicates there are no other active cases in Grady County.
