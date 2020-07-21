The Oklahoma State Department of Health has been working to address some technical issues with their data automation over the last few days.
Today's report includes a backlog of cases that had not been previously reported due to technical issues. The Oklahoma State Department of Health say they are working towards modernizing and streamlining the process.
As of Tuesday, OSDH has reported 27,147 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 20,663 recoveries and 461 deaths.
OSDH has reported nine additional deaths. These include:
• One in McCurtain County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
• One in Noble County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• Three in Oklahoma County, one female in the 36 - 49 age group and two males in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• Two in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
In Grady County, there have been a total of 309 cases, 236 recoveries and five previously reported deaths. Four deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 171 cases and 129 recoveries. One death was from Tuttle, where there have been 67 cases and 51 recoveries. Alex has had 10 cases and nine recoveries. Amber has had seven cases and six recoveries. Minco has had six cases and four recoveries. Rush Springs has had six cases and five recoveries. Verden has had four cases and two recoveries. Pocasset has three active cases. Ninnekah has had two cases and one recovery. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 93 cases and 76 recoveries.
