Grady County is up two cases since Tuesday’s report, with 25 confirmed positive cases, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Recoveries remain at 14 and there is still one COVID-19 death, from Chickasha.
Chickasha is up to 9 cases, two more than reported on April 21. Recoveries remain stable at three cases.
Elsewhere in Grady County, there are 13 confirmed positive cases and eight recoveries in Blanchard. Tuttle has 11 confirmed positive cases and nine recoveries, two cases and one recovery in Cyril, according to the state health department.
Drive through testing for COVID-19 is available at the Grady County Health Department, by appointment only. Residents are encouraged to make an appointment by calling the health department at 405-224-2022.
The Grady County Health Department is located at 2116 Iowa St. in Chickasha.
The Oklahoma State Health Department reported on Wednesday that there are 2,894 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and 170 total deaths.
There are six additional deaths reported on April 22. Two deaths occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 5 and April 20. All six were in the 65 and older age group.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
