The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 25,433 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
One additional death was reported, a woman in the 65 and older age group from Tulsa County.
According to OSDH, due to technical issues, case counts for July 19 and July 20 are low and do not reflect real-time data. OSDH’s Acute Disease Services is working to resolve these issues.
In Grady County, there have been a total of 304 cases, 226 recoveries and five previously reported deaths. Four deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 171 cases and 123 recoveries. One death was from Tuttle, where there have been 65 cases and 50 recoveries. Alex has had 10 cases and nine recoveries. Amber has had seven cases and six recoveries. Rush Springs has had six cases and five recoveries. Minco has had six cases and four recoveries. Verden has had four cases and two recoveries. Ninnekah has had two cases and one recovery. Pocasset has two active cases.
Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 89 cases and 72 recoveries.
