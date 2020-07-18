The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 25,056 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 19,186 recoveries and 451 total deaths. There were six new deaths reported today, none from Grady County.
As of Saturday, Grady County has had a total of 302 cases, 218 recoveries and five previously reported deaths. Four of the deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 171 cases and 119 recoveries. One death was from Tuttle, where there have been 65 cases and 49 recoveries. Alex has had 10 cases and eight recoveries. Amber has had seven cases and six recoveries. Minco has had six cases and four recoveries. Rush Springs has had six cases and five recoveries. Verden has had four cases and two recoveries. Ninnekah has had two cases and one recovery. Pocasset has two active cases.
Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 86 cases and 68 recoveries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.