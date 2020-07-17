The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an additional 699 cases on Friday.
This brings the state’s total of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 to 24,240 with 18,766 recoveries and 445 deaths.
Seven additional deaths were reported today, including four men and one woman in the 65 and older age group, There was also one man and one woman in the 36 to 49 age group who died. The deaths were from Tulsa, Texas, Hughs, Pottawatomie, Rogers and Seminole Counties.
In Grady County, there have been a total of 290 cases, 217 recoveries and five deaths. Four of the deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 165 cases and 118 recoveries. One death was from Tuttle, where there have been 61 cases and 49 recoveries. Amber has had seven cases and six recoveries. Rush Springs has had six cases and five recoveries. Minco has had six cases and four recoveries. Verden has had three cases and two recoveries. Ninnekah has had two cases and one recovery. Pocasset has one active case.
Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 86 cases and 68 recoveries.
