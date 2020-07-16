The Oklahoma Department of Health reported 23,441 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 18,095 recoveries and 438 deaths.
There were 628 additional cases reported today, as well as six additional deaths.
Five deaths were in the 65 and older age group, one was in the 50 to 64 age group. The deaths were from McCurtain, Oklahoma, Osage, Rogers and Tulsa Counties.
In Grady County, there have been a total of 285 cases, 212 recoveries and five previously reported deaths. Four of the deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 164 cases and 116 recoveries. One death was from Tuttle, where there have been 59 cases and 48 recoveries. Alex has had 10 cases and eight recoveries. Amber has had seven cases and five recoveries. Rush Springs has had six cases and five recoveries. Minco has had six cases and four recoveries. Ninnekah has had two cases and one recovery. Pocasset has one active case. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 84 cases and 65 recoveries.
Data from OSDH indicates there are no other active cases in Grady County.
