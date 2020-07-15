The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a record 1,075 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The state’s total now stands at 22,813 cases, 17,366 recoveries and 432 deaths.
There were three new deaths reported on Wednesday, all men in the 65 and older age group from Creek, Kay and Oklahoma County.
In Grady County, there have been a total of 264 cases, 204 recoveries and five previously reported deaths. Four of the deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 146 cases and 111 recoveries. One death was from Tuttle, where there have been 56 cases and 45 recoveries. Alex has had 10 cases and eight recoveries. Amber has had seven cases and five recoveries. Minco has had six cases and four recoveries. Rush Springs has had six cases and five recoveries. Ninnekah has had two cases and one recovery. Pocasset has one active case. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 83 cases and 65 recoveries.
Data from OSDH indicates there are no other active cases in Grady County.
