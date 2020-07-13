On Monday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 20,745 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 15,815 recoveries and 424 deaths.
There were an additional 510 cases reported.
There were two new deaths reported today, a man in the 65 and older age group from Payne County and a woman in the 65 and older age group from Tulsa County.
In Grady County, there have been 241 cases, 155 recoveries and five deaths. Four of the deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 140 cases and 77 recoveries. One death was from Tuttle, where there have been 49 cases and 38 recoveries. Amber has had six cases and three recoveries. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 69 cases and 59 recoveries.
Data from OSDH indicates there are no other active cases in Grady County.
