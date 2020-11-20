The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported new 2,921 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths on Friday.
This brings the state’s total to 167,261 cases, 134,934 recoveries and 1,603 deaths. There are 30,724 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there are 390 active cases, 2,288 total cases, 1,879 recoveries and 19 deaths.
Active cases in Grady County include (please note Blanchard is between Grady and McClain Counties): Chickasha: 147, Blanchard: 165, Tuttle: 99 , Minco: 33, Rush Springs: 29, Ninnekah: 12, Alex: 10, Amber: 5, Verden: 2, Pocasset: 4.
