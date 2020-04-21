Chickasha, OK (73018)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Large hail in some storms. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Large hail in some storms. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.