OSDH

There are no changes to the Grady County stats with 23 confirmed positive cases, 14 recoveries and one death. Chickasha also remains the same as yesterday with seven cases, 3 recoveries and one death. 

 

  • As of this advisory, there are 2,807 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 
  • There are 21 additional deaths; five occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 14-April 19.
    • Four in Delaware County; a male and female in the 50-64 age group and two males in the age group of 65 and older. 
    • Four in Washington County, a two females and two males in the 65 and older age group.
    • Four in Wagoner County, a female in the 50-64 age group, and two males and a female in the 65 and older age group.
    • Three in Tulsa County, a female and male in the 50-64 age group and a male in the age group of 65 and older.
    • Two in Kay County, a female in the 50-64 age group and a female in the age group of 65 and older.
    • One in Oklahoma County, a female in the 50-64 age group. 
    • One in Greer County, a female in the age group of 65 and older.
    • One in Bryan County, a male in 50-64 age group.
    • One in Comanche County, a male in the age group of 65 and older.
  • There are 164 total deaths in the state.
  • The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is supporting operations at county health departments and long term care facilities by distributing testing supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE). A list of testing sites in the state can be found here.
  • For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you