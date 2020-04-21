There are no changes to the Grady County stats with 23 confirmed positive cases, 14 recoveries and one death. Chickasha also remains the same as yesterday with seven cases, 3 recoveries and one death.
- As of this advisory, there are 2,807 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
- There are 21 additional deaths; five occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 14-April 19.
- Four in Delaware County; a male and female in the 50-64 age group and two males in the age group of 65 and older.
- Four in Washington County, a two females and two males in the 65 and older age group.
- Four in Wagoner County, a female in the 50-64 age group, and two males and a female in the 65 and older age group.
- Three in Tulsa County, a female and male in the 50-64 age group and a male in the age group of 65 and older.
- Two in Kay County, a female in the 50-64 age group and a female in the age group of 65 and older.
- One in Oklahoma County, a female in the 50-64 age group.
- One in Greer County, a female in the age group of 65 and older.
- One in Bryan County, a male in 50-64 age group.
- One in Comanche County, a male in the age group of 65 and older.
- There are 164 total deaths in the state.
- The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is supporting operations at county health departments and long term care facilities by distributing testing supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE). A list of testing sites in the state can be found here.
- For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
