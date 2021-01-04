The Oklahoma State Department of Heatlh reported 2,699 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths on Monday.
This brings the state’s total to 306,771 cases, 267,573 recoveries and 2,552 deaths. There are 36,646 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there are 406 active cases including: Chickasha: 145, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 202, Tuttle: 101, Minco: 34, Rush Springs: 28, Ninnekah: 13, Alex: 7, Amber: 5, Verden: 3, Pocasset: 1
