The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,686 new cases of COVID-19 and 65 additional deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the state’s total to 379,110 cases, 345,867 recoveries and 3,388 deaths. There are 29,855 active cases in Oklahoma.
In Grady County, there have been 5,121 cases, 4,700 recoveries and 55 deaths. There are 366 active cases in the county. By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 178, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 165, Tuttle: 76, Minco: 9, Rush Springs: 18, Ninnekah: 14, Alex: 11, Amber: 5, Verden: 5, Pocasset: 2.
