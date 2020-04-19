OSDH
  • As of this advisory, there are 2,599 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 
  • There is one additional death, which occurred in the past 24 hours.
    • One in Delaware County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
  • There are 140 total deaths in the state.
  • Note: The number of total cumulative negative specimens, total cumulative number of specimens to date, and the number currently hospitalized reported are compiled through the Executive Order reports submitted to the governor. These reports are not submitted on the weekend, and therefore, those numbers found in this report will be updated this week. All other numbers listed in this report are current.
  • The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is partnering with Oklahoma State University (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma (OU) to offer additional testing sites in Tulsa. Information for the OSU site can be found here. Information about the OU site is available here. A list of other testing sites in the state can be found here.
  • The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), in partnership with Google and Looker, launched the COVID-19 Symptom Tracker and COVID-19 Data Dashboard. The data dashboard provides data by zip code and city on positive cases, deaths and the number of people with symptoms in their area.
  • For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

